Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Analysis Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) is a cloud computing and backup service model that uses cloud resources to protect applications and data from disruption caused by disaster. It gives an organization a total system backup that allows for business continuity in the event of system failure. Disaster recovery as a service is a comprehensive third-party service that uses cloud and on-premise resources to back up vital data and applications, as well as providing system failover to a secondary infrastructure. Disaster recovery as a service replicates on production infrastructure and all its processes onto a secondary, or recovery, infrastructure so that transition to a backup environment seamlessly, allowing business services to continue as usual.

With disaster recovery as a service, the time to return applications to production is reduced because data does not need to be restored over the internet. DRaaS can be especially useful for small and medium-sized businesses that lack the necessary expertise to provision, configure and test an effective disaster recovery plan.

Major Key Players

Amazon Web Services (U.S.),

IBM Corporation (U.S.),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

Sungard Availability Services (U.S.),

VMware Inc. (U.S.),

Cable & Wireless Communications (U.K.),

Cisco Systems (U.S.),

HP Enterprises Company (U.S.),

Treo Information Technology (Turkey)

NTT Communications (Japan)

are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Market.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Disaster Recovery As A Service Market has been valued at approx. USD 21 Billion by the end of forecast period with 44% of CAGR during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Industry News

January, 2018 – Veeam Software has acquired N2WS, a cloud-native enterprise backup and disaster recovery provider for Amazon Web Services (AWS). The acquisition ensures business continuity and reduces risk for AWS workloads, and expands the reach of Veeam’s Availability Suite, which uses virtualization, storage, and cloud technologies in the data centre to help organizations save time, mitigate risks, and reduce capital and operational costs.

January, 2018 – IBM and Dubai’s Port, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), and its technical arm, DUTECH, announced an agreement to launch a cloud-based disaster recovery service in Dubai. As part of the agreement, IBM will implement an IBM Cloud-based Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) solution at DUTECH’s data center. The new service will provide organizations in Dubai with cloud-based business continuity capabilities and faster disaster recovery of critical IT systems and the ability to store its data in-country.

Competitive Analysis

The Market of disaster recovery as a service appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms. Prominent vendors of disaster recovery are targeting to invest more in technology and research and development activities to innovate their already existing products.

Segmentation

Disaster recovery as a service market can be segmented on the basis of service type, service provider, deployment and vertical. The deployment segment is further bifurcated into private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud. The cloud based solutions are growing significantly and are very flexible and cost efficient. The service provider segment is classified into cloud service provider, managed service provider and IT and telecommunication service provider. Out of these, the managed service provider segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the data protection and data security it offers. Managed service providers remotely manage the IT infrastructure of an enterprise and hence prove to be cost effective by providing a subscription model.

Regional Analysis

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. North America has a wide presence of key disaster recovery as a service providers, as well as U.S. is considered as the high adopter of connected technology. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in disaster recovery as a service market in North America attributes to the technical advancements and increasing investments in cloud based solutions in that region.

