Global Telecom Operators Are Expected to Spend $4.7 Billion

|

The report “Telecom IT Services Market by Solutions (CRM, Mobile Commerce, Enterprise Mobility, Network Management, Supply Chain Management, OSS BSS and Others) – Global Forecasts to 2019” defines and segments the global Telecom It Services Market into various sub-segments with an in-depth analysis and forecasting of market sizes. The report also identifies the factors driving this market, various restraints and opportunities impacting it along with the adoption trends.

Ask for PDF Brochure: http://bit.ly/2J9Uh6R

The benefits for telecom operators from IT services are so apparent and undeniable, that not considering the significance can prove to be fatal for operators. The IT services provided not only help operators to reduce their expenditure but also enable them to deliver the telecommunication services effectively and efficiently. IT service also enables operators to better understand customer expectations thus reducing churn and enhancing the customer experience.

MarketsandMarkets broadly segments the global Telecom It Services Market by regions: North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA); by solution types: CRM, mobile commerce, enterprise mobility, network management, supply chain planning, OSS BSS solutions; by deployment type: on-premise and cloud end users: Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and enterprises.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global Telecom It Services Market to grow from $67.38 billion in 2014 to $233.05 billion in 2019. In terms of regions, North America is expected to be the biggest market in terms of market size, while Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC) are expected to experience increased market traction, during the forecast period.

Browse 60 market data tables and 58 figures spread through 132 pages and in-depth TOC on “Telecom IT Services Market by Solutions (CRM, Mobile Commerce, Enterprise Mobility, Network Management, Supply Chain Management, OSS BSS and Others) – Global Forecasts to 2019”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/telco-it-services-market-91796028.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441