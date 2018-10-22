Mass Plywood Panel Market Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2026

|

Mass Plywood Panel (MPP) is used as an alternative material (in similar prospect to that of cross-laminated timber (or also known as CLT)) for conventional construction materials. MPP is a veneer-based engineered wood, which belongs to the category of mass timber products. Individual layers of veneer when attached together forms a panel of mass plywood. MPP is a large-scale, massive, structural composite lumber based panel. Its dimensions typically range up to 12 feet wide and 48 feet long. MPP panels are used for load-bearing purposes, similar to that of CLT. They also play the role of plate element or panel in construction work. The thickness of MPP can range up to 24 inches, and cancan be customized based on specific customer or project requirement. Increase in thickness can provide the structure with superior strength and performance.

Mass Plywood Panel (MPP) Market: Drivers & Restraints

MPP is increasingly used as the new option in construction owing to the esthetic appeal of its wood. The usage of veneer as raw material helps MPP attain the same structural features as that of a CLT panel with 20% less wood. MPP is employed in the production of large format panels, including doors, windows, and any other cut-out shapes at manufacturing facilities. This helps lower waste, and need for labor at construction sites. Furthermore, MPP panels are relatively light in weight. This can help lower transportation and logistics costs to construction sites.

Mass plywood panel (MPP) offers features similar CLT such as high strength and dimensional stability. Thus, mass plywood panel (MPP) is used as a substitute to masonry, concrete, and steel in building structures. Mass plywood panel (MPP) is available in varying widths and lengths based on customer requirements. It provides several advantages. For instance, it is environmentally friendly, light in weight vis-à-vis bricks or concrete. It also offers good insulating properties.

The usage of MPP results in reduction in waste, quick installation, design versatility, and improved performance to structural construction. Mass plywood panel (MPP) can be used as substitute to CLT in applications such as urban infill, mid-rise, educational, civic, and industrial structures. Mass plywood panel (MPP) is primarily employed in panels used for walls and flooring. These panels are available in varying thickness according to application requirements.

Mass Plywood Panel (MPP) Market: Regional Outlook

The global mass plywood panel (MPP) market is still in the nascent stage. Similar to CLT, the usage of mass plywood panel (MPP) is currently restricted to certain geographies. Mass plywood panel (MPP) is required to be compliant with standards and specifications set by regulatory authorities. Companies need to obtain certification under the Cross Laminated Timber standard PRG 320 for the manufacture of mass plywood panel (MPP) for usage in construction works. This standard is established by the APA in North America and is accepted in the U.S. and Canada. The mass plywood panel (MPP) market is currently saturated in Europe and North America, where use of wooden materials in construction projects is high compared to that in other regions. In Europe, companies need to manufacture mass plywood panel (MPP) in compliance with the European Technical Assessment for it to be recognized as a code-compliant construction material.

