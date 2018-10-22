MnM’s New Release on Cloud Deal Tracker Covering the Important Deals Signed in 2014-2015

|

The report “Cloud Deal Tracker 2014 – 2015”, The key vendors include IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett-Packard, and Amazon Web Service.

MarketsandMarkets cloud deal tracker tracks around 147 deals, with various industries and technologies, with which we track the behavior of market by identifying the type of significant deals signed in 2014 and 2015.

This report is instrumental in helping the stakeholders such as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Networking companies, Data Center Providers, System integrators/migration service providers, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Professional Service Providers, Cloud Service Brokers (CSBs), Aggregators, Cloud Vendors, Cloud Architects, Cloud services developers, Channel partners, Value-added resellers (VARs), System Administrator, Government/Regulatory and compliance agencies, and Investors and venture capitalists to plan their further cloud strategies and investments.

Deals done by cloud services vendors are analyzed by industry, region, service models, deployment modes, and vendors. The deals are tracked by the deal tracker for various industries in technological markets globally. Hence, the deal tracker provides an updated view on deals to its clients to make smart business decisions.

Cloud deal tracker covers the major and important deals signed for two years, 2014 and 2015 and tracks the global cloud services market. The deal tracker helps clients understand emerging trends in the cloud market and identify underlying opportunities.

The major cost associated with using traditional IT infrastructure is the cost of maintenance, which is being overcome by use of cloud environment. Cloud computing is more efficient than a typical client-server model as it provides scalable and flexible computing. Cloud computing is based on the concept of virtualization. Cloud computing is on-demand network access of shared computing resources. Changing business landscape and evolving technology gave rise to cloud adoption.

The main characteristics of cloud computing is the provision of computing capabilities without any human interaction with a service provider. The cloud computing technology is maturing to the point of becoming a prime source of technology for all industries. Most of the large as well as small companies have adopted cloud computing or are in the process of adopting it, for at least some of its applications or processes to leverage its benefits.

The deals in the cloud market also help in identifying and procuring contract information of cloud services vendors and their distinct competencies in the cloud market. The deals are further classified based on the service models used and deployment modes deployed.

The deal tracker analyzes deals based on the service models, which are Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) deployed in private, public, or hybrid environment. Some of the deals were signed by multiple vendors in the consortium providing hybrid cloud services to the customers. By using hybrid cloud, customers can leverage the benefits of both private and public cloud capabilities.

