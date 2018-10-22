Oman Facility Management Market is Expected to Reach over USD 800 Million in terms of Revenue by 2022: Ken Research

|

Oman Facility Management market segmentation by Types of Services (Single, Bundled and Integrated Services), By Sectors (Commercial, Hospitality, Residential, Industries and other sectors), By In house and Outsourcing services and By Hard and Soft Services Company Profile of Oman Facility Management: Renaissance Contract Services Group, Al Naba Services, Oman International Group, Osco Oman, Como Facility Management Services, Bahwan Engineering, Kalhat Group, EFS Trading, General Electric and Trading Co and Qurum Business Group.

• Industrial sector has given a boost to the commercial sector in Oman with various projects developing in this sector, having a positive impact on the Oman Facility Management market.

• The new hospitals, medical centers and clinics in the pipeline due to Oman’s Health Vision are expected to create opportunities for hard FM services industry and increase the demand in the coming years.

• Computer Aided Facility Management software provides facility management companies with administrative real time information which help them to track, manage, report and plan assets and facilities.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “Oman Facility Management Market Outlook to 2022 – By Soft Services (Housekeeping, Landscape Access and Façade Access, Security, Others) and By Hard Services (HVAC, Electromechanical, Operational and Maintenance, Fire Safety and Security)” believe that the commercial sector in Oman has been growing and is expected to augment further given the 9th Five Year Development plan and Vision 2020 of the country. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 6.9% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2018-2022E. The market is further expected to be driven by the rising competition from new companies entering the market.

The facility management market in Oman is fragmented which provide immense opportunity to global and local players to tap this market with the aid of technology advancements and rising awareness among Omanis towards FM services. Enormous growth in construction, tourism and healthcare industries in the country will increase the demand for FM services. Additionally, the 9th Year Development plan (2016-2020) is expected to trigger the demand for FM services owing to the increase in infrastructure projects. Oman National Development Plan (2016-20) has put a special focus on manufacturing, mining and tourism sector. These sectors are expected to attract huge investment from both private as well as public sector. Out of these sectors manufacturing sector is estimated to attract highest capital, close to USD 6.7 billion from 2016 to 2020.

The hospitality industry in Oman has been growing during the review with the rise in hotels and hospitals in the country due to increasing inflow of expats. The supreme council for planning has formed a committee in Oman to develop comprehensive green design code for the country in adherence to GCC building code. The construction of such buildings has increased the demand for facility management in the country.

