The Coronary Angiography Devices Market World Leading Key Players Revenue, Share, Analysis and Estimation Till 2023

The coronary angiography procedure is used to diagnose coronary heart disease and coronary microvascular disease after the sudden cardiac arrest, chest pain, and strokes. This procedure is carried out before surgical procedures such as coronary angioplasty.

The global coronary angiography market is driven by growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing geriatric population, and benefits of the procedure for early diagnosis. According to the American Heart Association, fact sheet 2016, an estimated 85.6 million American adults had one or more types of cardiovascular diseases. In addition to these, 43.7 million were estimated to be 60 or above years of age. Moreover, technological advancements in angiography devices, raising awareness for diagnosis of heart diseases, and growing preference for minimally invasive procedures with improved medical imaging is likely to contribute to the market growth. Furthermore, increasing R&D activities and continuous products launch by leading market players enhances the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in 2016, Siemens Healthineers launched innovative robot-supported Artis phenol angiography system. It is estimated that the global coronary angiography devices market is expected to register a CAGR of ~ 6.1 % during the forecast period of 2018–2023.

However, limitations in reimbursement policies and changing government regulations restrain the market growth. Moreover, factors such as high cost of angiography devices and lack of skilled medical professional are likely to hamper the market growth during the assessment period.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominates the global coronary angiography devices market. Factors such as the rising prevalence of coronary heart disease and presence of a well-developed healthcare sector within the region drive the market growth during the forecast period. Europe stands second in the global coronary angiography devices market. This can be attributed to the increasing availability of funds for research, a huge patient population with cardiac diseases and a well-developed healthcare sector within Europe. Moreover, growing geriatric and obese population boosts the market growth. Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region. Presence of developing economies, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and rising healthcare expenditure drives the market growth within the region. On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global market due to the low per capita healthcare expenditure and stringent government policies, especially within the Africa region. It is estimated that the Middle East holds a majority of the market within the Middle East and Africa region.

Key players of Global Coronary Angiography Devices Market:

Terumo Medical Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Canon Medical Systems

Cordis (A Cardinal Health Company)

Braun Melsungen AG

Angiodynamics

Abbott Vascular (Abbott Laboratories)

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Royal Philips Electronics

GE Healthcare

Medtronic, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthcare

Segments:

The global coronary angiography devices market is segmented on the basis of the product, devices, procedures, technology, indication, application, and end-user. On the basis of the product, the market is classified into angiography systems, angiography catheters, angiography contrast media, Vascular Closure Devices (VCDs), angiography balloons, angiography Guidewires, and angiography accessories. The global coronary angiography devices market on the basis of devices is segmented into Magnetic Resonance Angiography (MRA), Computed Tomography Angiography (CTA), conventional angiography, Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), Catheter angiography, coronary angiography, and others. On the basis of the procedure, the market is segmented as coronary angiography, endovascular angiography, peripheral vascular angiography, and other angiography procedures. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into X-ray angiography, CT angiography, MR angiography, and other angiography technologies. On the basis of indication, the global coronary angiography devices market is segmented into coronary artery disease, valvular heart disease, congenital heart disease, congestive heart failure, and other indications. The global coronary angiography devices market on the basis of application is segmented into diagnostics and therapeutics. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, and research institutes.

