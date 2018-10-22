The One-Stop Solution for Kitchen Appliances & Cabinets

|

K&N Sales started its journey in 1954 in Houston, Texas as a family-owned kitchen appliance and cabinet center. With over 50 years of experience in the field, the company has made a name for itself in the industry of supplying custom kitchen cabinets to the residential and commercial markets. K&N Sales thinks about not only their customers but also the employees and has a long record of retaining employees. The design and sales team of K&N Sales is always eager to help out the customers and offer valuable advice if you want a specific set of kitchen cabinets or appliances.

Custom Kitchen Cabinets

The showroom of K&N Sales will give you a tour of an extensive range of designs, styles, and mechanisms like storage units and pull out drawers of the cabinets. These little things will make it much easier for storing cookery, utensils, etc. and prevent them from mixing up whenever the cabinet drawers are pulled out. Without any extra effort, you will find that all the items are organized inside the kitchen cabinets. K&N Sales also offers their customers a broad scope to customize the cabinets regarding colors, finishes, accessories, and moldings. The professional team at K&N Sales will keep you updated on cost additions and the progress of the work if you want to go for customizations.

Kitchen Appliances

K&N Sales supply kitchen appliances like cooktops, dishwashers, wall ovens, microwaves, ice makers, coffee systems, wine storage, and more from renowned brands. You will find products manufactured by Bosch, Sub-Zero, Bluestar, Thermador, Alfresco, etc. So, there is hardly any chance of choosing the wrong product when you are buying a kitchen appliance from K&N Sales. All the products supplied by K&N Sales are double-checked, chic and classy and enhance the aesthetics of your house.

Kitchen Cabinets

K&N Sales has grown to be one of the leading suppliers of kitchen appliances and cabinets in Houston, Texas. You can select your dream cabinet from a wide range of options and can even customize the features. Superior craftsmanship and high-quality materials (hardwood, engineered wood, etc.) are some of the reasons to choose kitchen cabinets from K&N Sales.

To know more about the kitchen appliances and cabinets supplied by K&N Sales, please visit the website http://www.knsales.com/.

Contact:

1401 Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX, 77007

Houston, Texas, US

Tel: 7138683611