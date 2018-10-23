AS Equipment- Authorized Dealer of ELGI Air Compressors
AS Equipment is the leading dealer of railway and AMC of air compressor with uptime promise along with great after sale service of ELGI products. The company’s portfolio of over 400 products has found wide application across industries. Whether it is the paint on your wall, the car you drive, the medicines you take or the leather bag you carry, ELGI products have been used either in their production, maintenance or usage.
