Global Inkjet Papers and Films Market to Witness Steady Growth During the Forecast Period 2016-2024 | TMR

Inkjet papers are specially designed for inkjet printers and are identified by their opacity, smoothness, brightness, and weight. These papers are manufactured from good quality chemical pulp or deinked pulp and have exceptional dimensional stability. Likewise, inkjet papers and films also possess extensive surface strength and good surface smoothness. These papers can be classified into matte, satin, semi-gloss, semi-matte, and glossy finish. The thickness of these papers varies accordingly. The glossy inkjet papers are made by the use of polyvinyl alcohol and silica and can be used for double sided as well as single sided printing. Photo paper is a kind of inkjet paper which is designed for the purpose of reproducing photographs. This kind of paper is coated with high absorbent materials that prevent ink diffusion from the point of contact and is also tremendously bright.

The report is a broad investigation into the growth trajectory in terms of the past, present, and future progress and prospects of the global inkjet papers and films market. It provides an evaluation of the aspects that are likely to impact the growth of the market and the principal trends have also been mentioned in the publication. The report further offers a diverse outlook of the competitive scenario of the market by utilizing the value chain and Porter’s five forces analysis.

Global Inkjet Papers and Films Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global market for inkjet papers and films is projected to be driven by the growing printing industry across the globe. Moreover, the rising demand for labels from the packaging industry is another factor that is expected to fuel the demand for inkjet films and papers. Labels used in pharmaceutical and food packaging is generally manufactured by employing inkjet papers. Manufacturers of medicines and food products basically use inkjet papers to provide information on the composition of salts and nutrient content in drugs and food products. There is a substantially high demand for packaging and labeling in developing countries which is further anticipated to boost the demand for inkjet papers and films over the coming years. Besides, the demand for photographic printing and offset litho printing is also expected to bolster the growth of the inkjet papers & films market. However, growing prices of raw materials are likely to impede the market growth for inkjet papers and films.

Global Inkjet Papers and Films Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global inkjet papers and films market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among these, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a considerable rate owing to the growing demand for packaging and printing in Indonesia, Vietnam, South Korea, India, and China. This demand is due to the rising income level of consumers and availability of inexpensive raw materials in the region. The market in North America is also expected to exhibit promising growth owing to the progress of the printing industry in the region. Manufacturers can seek growth opportunities in the growing markets of the Middle East and North Africa.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The chief players operating in the market are Kodak, Ricoh, Konika Minolta, Epson, and Hewlett Packard. The report highlights the research and development projects, mergers and acquisitions, details on collaborations and licensing. The study provides insights into the marketing strategies, products, and shares of these key players operating in the inkjet papers and films market.