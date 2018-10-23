Main Menu

Innovative Train Tracking with the RFID Portal from Trackware

| October 23, 2018

Trackware developed an innovative solution for rail trackside RFID tags reading on freight wagons for his client ProRail in the Netherlands. Trackware designed a RFID portal by using iDTRONIC’s UHF Embedded Module M950.

Tech No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Antenna Integrated Radio Market – The Development of 4th Generation (4G) Connectivity

An antenna integrated radio is a radio solution that is built on a very uniqueRead More

Avionics Systems Market 2018 to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook

Excell Reports announces the addition of new study based research report on Avionics Systems MarketRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *