Innovative Train Tracking with the RFID Portal from Trackware
Trackware developed an innovative solution for rail trackside RFID tags reading on freight wagons for his client ProRail in the Netherlands. Trackware designed a RFID portal by using iDTRONIC’s UHF Embedded Module M950.
« Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Systems Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2023 Key Players (Previous News)
(Next News) Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi & Yash Ahlawat announce the finale date of Second Season of Bollywood Mr. and Miss India 2018 »
Related News
Antenna Integrated Radio Market – The Development of 4th Generation (4G) Connectivity
An antenna integrated radio is a radio solution that is built on a very uniqueRead More
Avionics Systems Market 2018 to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook
Excell Reports announces the addition of new study based research report on Avionics Systems MarketRead More