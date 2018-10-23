Luxury Homes at Affordable Rates in Smart City Delhi

|

Master Plan Delhi 2021 has open the ways for the real estate companies to construct masterpiece projects and make them available for the home buyers at affordable rates. Delhi Development Authority has come up with the Delhi Land Pooling Policy under which landowners will pool their land to the private builder and helps in the development of the larger area for construction. It has happened for the first time that the government is working with the private entity under the Public Private Partnership model to construct the smart city in the National Capital Region. Among the entire zone divide under the master plan, L Zone Dwarka is the most popular and attractive one as it will introduce first smart city of Delhi NCR.

People from all over the country are looking for Affordable Homes in Delhi because they want to settle down in the metro city to secure their future. Many Schemes and Awas Yojna has been introduced by the DDA to provide the comfortable living in the securely gated projects. These projects are located in the prime locations which have close proximity with the markets, shopping malls, metro stations, and road links. Thus, it becomes easy to connect to the nearby cities and sub-cities. These affordable housing homes will suit the budget of every section of financially capable people, now a middle-class person can dream to have their home in Delhi NCR.

Delhi Awas Yojna is already appreciated by the people a lot because of the luxury and comfort provided to the occupants under the budget. The Awas Yojna apartments are based on the latest design and architecture and the material used in the project is of top quality. All the amenities like high security, 100% water and electricity supply and large parking area are provided to the occupants. Invest in the Awas Yojna and buy your dream house under the transparent and easy process and live a secure life in the smart city Delhi.

Media Contact

Web : www.delhiaawasyojna.com

E-mail : delhiawasyojnaa@gmail.com

Call@ : +91-9015-154-154