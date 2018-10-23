Main Menu

Omron Sensors Distributor in Chennai | Proximity Sensors| Inductive Sensor | DTA

| October 23, 2018

Data Trace Automation offers wide range of Omron Sensors Distributor in Chennai. We supplies complete range of Proximity Sensors, Inductive Senors,Cylindrical Indusctive sensors, Square Inductive Sensors, Capacitive sensors . Omron Proximity Sensor E2B Cylindrical Series Suppliers in Chennai with best prices compare to Omron Authorised Dealers in Chennai.
OMRON E2A Cylindrical Proximity Sensor:-
Safe Mounting with Greater Sensing Distance
Omron E2B Cylindrical Proximity Sensor Series:-
Perfect choice for standard environments
Omron E2K-C Long-distance type Capacitive Proximity Sensor:-
Long-distance Capacitive Sensor with Adjustable Sensitivity
Omron E2E Standard Cylindrical Proximity Sensor Series:-
Standard Sensors for Detecting Ferrous Metals under Standard Conditions.
Omron E2E Small-diameter Proximity Sensor:-
Ultra small size, but surprisingly easy installation!
Omron E2K-X Cylindrical Capacitive Proximity Sensor:-
General-purpose Threaded Capacitive Sensor

