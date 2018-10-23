Main Menu

Personal growth is a MUST, not a MAYBE – John Drury

| October 23, 2018

Personal growth does not just happen. Change happens all around us every day. Much of it is negative. If you are going to make sure you are continually growing as an adult, you need to be deliberate about it. Many adults stopped growing years ago. They are now responding. If they were honest on their. For more details, please visit – https://johndrury.biz/personal-growth-is-a-must-not-a-maybe/

