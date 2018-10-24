Baby Toiletries Market Projected to Expand at a 6.4% CAGR BY 2022 By Key Players- Johnson & Johnson, Proctor & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Artsana S.p.A., Beiersdorf AG, Burt’s Bees, Inc.

|

Baby Toiletries Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market was valued at $56,938 million in 2015 and is expected to garner $87,339 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2016 – 2022. Europe is expected to be the leading contributor of the market, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America.

The growth of baby toiletries market is driven by rise in birth rates, increase in hygiene care for babies, and growth in disposable income of consumers. In addition, availability of premium range of branded products through various mediums on online portals, such as Amazon, Flipkart, Alibaba, and offline mediums, such as retails store, supermarket, and official brand outlets, further supplements the baby toiletries market growth. However, presence of toxic chemicals in baby products, such as powders, wipes, and others, is expected to hamper the baby toiletries market growth. Increase in participation of women in workforce, in countries, such as U.S., South Africa, India, and others is expected to provide numerous growth opportunities for the market as the adoption of these products provides convenience and work life balance.

In 2015, the diaper segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the overall baby toiletries industry, owing to the convenience of usage and prevention of leakage from diapers providing ease to baby. The diaper segment dominated the baby toiletries market with over 58% share in 2015, and is estimated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. Moreover, disposable diapers are light and compact for usage and are preferred by customers as they provide ease and convenience in terms of absorbency and also minimize the efforts of washing. In addition, rise in demand from European countries that includes France, Spain, and the UK is expected to have a positive impact on the baby toiletries market growth, as these regions have a strong economic base. Other toiletries that include baby perfumes and fragrances are expected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.7% in the overall baby toiletries market.

Disposable diapers held the highest share in 2015 with over 66% share, and is anticipated to dominate the diapers market throughout the forecast period, owing to higher adoption in the developed countries of Europe and North America. However, skin care products including baby creams, powder, ointments, and lotions are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% in the global baby toiletries industry. Currently, people are preferring to buy the baby toiletries from the retail stores, and/or from the brand outlets, and from online websites, (such as Amazon and Flipkart), since they are meant to be used by the babies and parents are concerned while purchasing them. The growth of online market is expected to be driven by upsurge in smartphone penetration coupled with rise in internet usage and increase in online offers and discounts for various products. The online mode of sale is expected to grow at CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Many brands like FirstCry.com follow the hybrid model where they allow customers to either buy the baby products from their websites or from their official outlets. This provides customers to purchase according to their convenience.

Europe accounted for the highest share of the global baby toiletries industry in 2015, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to the strong economic base and high penetration of internet. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest rate, due to improved standard of living and extensive economic growth in China, Japan, and India. U.S. accounted for the highest share in North America that constituted around 72% of market share in baby toiletries industry.

Key Findings of Baby Toiletries Market

• In 2015, the offline mode of sale accounted for the highest share, and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

• Europe held the highest market share in 2015, and is anticipated to dominate the market.

• Latin America is the major shareholder in the LAMEA baby toiletries market, accounting for more almost 38% share in 2015.

• Other toiletries including perfumes and fragrances are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7%.

The key players profiled in the baby toiletries industry include Johnson & Johnson, Proctor & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Artsana S.p.A., Beiersdorf AG, Burt’s Bees, Inc., California Baby, Inc., Unilever, Aveeno, and Cotton Babies, Inc., and SCA Hygiene. These players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch and partnerships, to expand their foothold in the market. Companies, such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation and Procter & Gamble, are coming forward in spreading awareness regarding baby hygiene. National Diaper Bank network is assisted by Huggies, which is a Kimberly Clarks brand, in providing free diapers to the unprivileged families and spreading awareness regarding its usage. By providing all these benefits to costumers, the companies are trying to promote their sales, and hence, are enhancing their market reach.