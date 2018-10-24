Main Menu

Halloween Tricks & Treat

| October 24, 2018

Enjoy an unlimited tricks & treats Halloween night with Vampire Apple Bite with Cheese Mousse, Grave of Chicken with Mushroom Ragout, Ghost Eye Egg Tuna Mimosa, Cut Finger Roll Tenderloin, Worm on Wound Gnocchi with Pomodoro Sauce, Spooky Tofu & Peppers in garlic green onion sauce, Devil’s Food cake, Spider Web Tarts, Ghoulish Petits Fours, Crooked Chorus. Eat, Drink & Stay Spooky.

What: ‘Halloween Tricks & Treat at The Resort’
Where: The Resort, Madh-Marve, Mumbai

When: 31st October, 2018

Time: 7 pm to 11:30 pm

Halloween Tricks & Treat

