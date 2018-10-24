TCS Is the Only Indian Firm Among Top 10 To Get Foreign Labor Certification
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is the only Indian company among top 10 firms to get foreign labor certification for the H-1B visas for the fiscal year 2018, according to data from the US Department of Labor. The visa programme allows employers to temporarily employ foreign workers in the US on a non-immigrant basis in specialty occupations or as fashion models of distinguished merit and ability.
Chanakya IAS Academy aims to develop amongst its students a competitive attitude along with sound academic base with quality teaching and individual attention as its hallmark. The Academy organizes seminars and workshops with the help of civil servants and experts in soft skills to train the aspirants to think, feel and express like administrators. This comprehensive approach towards UPSC preparation has received an overwhelming response and has led to the pan India presence of Chanakya IAS Academy.
Related News
Spark Plugs Market 2018 Received Rapid Boost In Global Industry By Forecast To 2022
Pune, India, June, 2018 /press release/- Market Research Future Published a Half Cooked Research ReportRead More
Global Gear Pump Market is Driven by Increasing Demand from Construction, Automotive and Agriculture Sectors
25 October 2018 – The global Gear Pump Market size is projected to reach USD 2.32 billionRead More