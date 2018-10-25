Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Research Report, Forecast, Analysis, Size, Growth Rates, Value : Ken Research

|

According to the report analysis, ‘Environmental Consulting Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021 Including: Site Remediation Consulting Services, Water and Waste Management Consulting Services, Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence Covering: AECOM, Amec Foster Wheeler, Tetra Tech, Arcadis and Environmental Resource Management’ states that some of the major companies which are recently functioning in this sector actively for attaining the effective shares by accomplishing the requirements of the potential buyers includes AECOM, Tetra Tech, Environmental Resources Management, Golder Associates, 2ETW Consulting Services, AECOM, Environmental Resources Management (ERM), Atkins Global, E3 Environmental Consultants, Dornier Consulting GmbH, Certio Medio Ambiente, Environmental Technology Consultants, Consulting for Health, Air, Nature and a Greener Environment LLC (CHANGE),Net Balance Management, Bioenergy Association of New Zealand (BANZ), Environmental Consulting & Planning Ltd, TRANSFER Consultancy, Essencis, Transumed Umwelt und Wassertechnik GmbH Koblenz, EnviroChemie GmbH, UAB Traidenis, Presona AB, Nehlsen Middle East Environmental Consultancy, Yekom Consulting Engineers, International Gulf Engineering Consultancy Bureau LLC (IGB), EcoAfrica Environmental Consultants, GCS, ERM South Africa and several others. Moreover, the companies in this market are continuously innovating and developing new services which includes, maintaining cultural heritage, carbon footprint management, marine environment, geographical information systems (GIS), noise and vibration management and landscape architecture.

The environmental consulting services industry encompasses formations that serve advice, support and action plans to the organizations and government to manage their environment. It involves services on environmental problems such as environmental contamination anticipation, secretion of toxic substances prevention, pollution control and waste management. Moreover, on the basis of service type, in 2017, the site remediation consulting services was the highest segment in the market of environmental consulting services which registered for 33.7% of the market. This is majorly because of the existence of a huge number of manufacturing, construction and oil and gas industries that need the facilities of the site remediation consulting companies. Moreover, the key player are also playing effective role by analyzing the market aspects which are majorly related to this market for attaining the huge market share across the globe and further lead the market growth in the recent trend.

On the basis of region, the market is spread across the globe with the effective working of key players which includes North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific region, South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa and rest of the world. Whereas, in 2017, the environmental consulting services market across the globe rose from USD 28.4 billion to USD 31.9 billion in 2017 at a composite annual growth rate of 2.9% during the period 2017-2021 and it is anticipated to rise from USD 31.9 billion in 2017 to USD 35.9 billion during the period of 2021 at a CAGR of 3.0%. Moreover, in 2017 the environmental consulting services market in Western Europe was the second largest around the world which registering for 18.7% of the environmental consulting market across the globe.

The companies of this market innovating the new industry with the specific methods to manage the waste which includes dairy, waste water treatment specific to the chemical, mining industry and paper and pulp. Therefore, in the coming years it is expected that the global market of environmental consulting service will grow more actively over the decades.

