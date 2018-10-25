Materials Science Conferences | Materials Congress 2019 | Europe | USA | Asia | Middle East | 2018 | 2019
With the magnificent success of Materials Congress 2018, we are proud to announce the 20th World Congress on Materials Science and Engineering, to be held during June 24-26, 2019 at Vienna, Austria.
