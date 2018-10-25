Plant Genomics Conferences
Theme: New Genome Based Breeding and Genome Evolution Technologies on Different Scales ; Plant Genomics invites all the participants from all over the world to attend “5th Edition of International Conference on Plant Genomics” during Jun 13-14, 2019 at Berlin, Germany which includes prompt Keynote presentations, Oral talks (Speaker forum and Young research forum), Poster presentations, Workshops and Exhibitions.
« Plant Science Conferences (Previous News)
Related News
Low Awareness and Lack of Motivation for Manufacturers biggest roadblocks for the adoption of Solar Energy
Velocity MR, a leading market research and analysis company announced the results of their panRead More
Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Research Report, Forecast, Analysis, Size, Growth Rates, Value : Ken Research
According to the report analysis, ‘Environmental Consulting Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021Read More