Plant Science Conferences

| October 25, 2018

Theme: State of Plant and Soil Research & the Emerging Applications ; Plant Science invites all the participants from all over the world to attend 5th Annual Congress on Plant & Soil Science during February 28- March 01, 2019 at London, UK which includes prompt Keynote presentations, Oral talks (Speaker forum and Young research forum), Poster presentations, Workshops and Exhibitions.

