Crop Protection Chemicals Market Driver Impact, Strategy Framework, Revenue Growth Rate By 2022

26 Oct 2018: The global Crop Protection Chemicals Market is expected to cross USD 90.09 billion in the forecast period. Crop protection chemicals industry is driven by factors such as rise in necessity for enhanced crop yield to suffice the food demands for rapidly growing population. In addition, inclination toward bio-pesticides when compared to synthetic pesticides is likely to contribute to the market growth in the forecast period. The market witnesses several opportunities in the form of rise in demand for food across various parts of globe. However, land scarcity and limited food supply are likely to disturb the market growth in the forecast period up to 2022.

Crop protection chemicals for agriculture have not only played a significant role in production of food to support food demands but also lower the risk of infestation and infectious disease transmitted by micro-organisms and insects. Evolution in technologies such as chemicals, automated high-throughput, crop genetics, formulations, and smart agriculture is likely to offer new tools in the discovery and progress of agrochemicals. Commercially, crop protection chemicals are also known as fungicides, herbicides, and insecticides. Pests being the living organisms can cause injury or possible damage to crops, stocked food, and livestock. They can significantly lessen the potential of farming, raise production costs, and to make matters worse, pests can even destroy an entire cropping system.

Hence, there are multiple ways to control the pests and the objective is to minimize the damage and keep pest population below the economic damage. At times, alternative methods are followed in place of protection chemicals. For instance, physical and mechanical control issued for weed control. Biological control methods are used to lessen the potential of pest species.

Genetic control methods are used for plant breeds with pest resistant features. The crop protection chemicals market is segmented into product, application, and region. Geographical segmentation for crop protection chemicals industry include North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. European crop protection market leads in the global scenario owing to high demand for vegetable and fruits. Middle Eastern regions are likely to gain a strong market position in the crop protection chemicals market due to extensive farming and agricultural practices.

Asia-Pacific’s crop protection chemicals industry is expected to gain a prominent position due to smart agricultural practice; demand for food on regular basis, and rise in technology with respect to agriculture. The key players in the crop protection chemicals market include Marrone Bio Innovations, BASF SE, Nufarm Ltd, DuPont, BioWorks, FMC Corp, Natural Industries, Monsanto, Syngenta AG, Sumitomo Chemical, Valent Biosciences and Novozymes A/S.

