Global Emission Monitoring Systems Market to rise with a strong CAGR of 7.5% by 2025

|

Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a recent market study points out the global emission monitoring systems market is teeming with a large number of large players as well as mid-sized players rendering a high degree of fragmentation and competition in this market. In the years ahead, the entry of new players is anticipated to further intensify competition in this market. Mergers and acquisitions is a common growth strategy that vendors in this market have resorted to expand their geographical outreach and to expand their technical expertise.

Prominent names in the global emission monitoring systems market include ABB Ltd., Sick AG, Emerson Electric Co., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Siemens AG, Durag Group, and AMETEK Inc.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=13793

According to estimates of a TMR report, the global emission monitoring systems market will expand at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. Rising at this rate, the market which was worth US$3997.8 mn in 2017 will become US$7, 1187 mn by 2025-end. By technology, continuous emission monitoring held the leading close to 88.3% market share in 2017. Continuous emission monitoring technology has received accreditation from several regulatory agencies, such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Central Pollution Control Board in India.

Across the world, environmental regulations to protect the environment from degradation have been the focus of global environmental agencies. Several governments have also undertaken initiatives to curb emissions be it from industrial, commercial, or residential activities. This requires industrial units, power generating units, transportation, and other commercial activities to adhere to emission compliances to safeguard the environment. As a result, the deployment of emission monitoring systems is gaining momentum to monitor if businesses are adhering to permissible level of emissions. The primary objective of emission monitoring systems is to measure the amount of several gases in the air. These gases include nitrogen, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, mercury, and total or hexavalent chromium.

Request to view Brochure Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=13793

The continued burning of coal for energy needs, especially in developing countries such as China and India has necessitated the installation of emission monitoring systems. As per the new Environmental Protection Law (EPL) in China, all coal-fired industrial units will need to comply with stipulated measures to monitor and control their emissions. Such initiatives are likely to stoke the demand for emission monitoring systems.

Apart from this, rising awareness among public welfare organizations to control pollution for its hazardous effect on human health has also prompted greener initiatives. This is boosting the installation of emission monitoring systems that helps measure air quality index.

On the flip side, the growth of emission monitoring systems market is challenged due to several factors. The high cost of installation of these systems and investments involved to train personnel to operate them is a roadblock to the market’s growth. Furthermore, high cost involved in maintenance of these systems is also likely to dissuade growth. Nonetheless, relentless efforts of governments worldwide to mitigate escalating pollution is likely open a plethora of opportunities for the emission monitoring systems market.

The review presented here is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled “Emission Monitoring Systems Market (Technology – Predictive Emission Monitoring Systems, Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems; Industry Verticals – Oil & Gas, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Cement, Pulp & Paper, Energy and Power, Mining, Electronics, Food and Beverage, and Healthcare) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025.”

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,90 State Street,

Suite 700,Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com