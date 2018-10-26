Laser Capture Microdissection Market to Grow at CAGR of 10.2% through 2022

|

To identify and isolate unwanted cells from body, laser capture microdissection (LCM) method is popularly used in the present times across the globe. It isa new technology where laser is used into a microscope to focus onto the tissues. Owing to the various diseases from skin to gynecological disorder, laser capture microdissection is used. In a published report by Research Report Insights (RRI), it is estimated that the global market for laser capture microdissection is expected to witness an outstanding CAGR of 10.2% throughout the forecast period, 2017-2022. Besides, it is also foreseen that the market will worth of US$ 143 million by the end of 2022.

Market Dynamics

The report has entailed the multiple factors that are driving as well as restraining the globallaser capture microdissection (LCM) market in the forthcoming period. Besides, it has also added various upcoming opportunities along with latest trends. Due to the recent rising usage of laser capture microdissection method in the cancer research institutes, the global market for LCM is expected to grow extensively in the approaching years. Owing to this, various biotech companies, hospitals and other academic institutions are also estimated to adopt the maximum usage of LCM method. Furthermore, the narrow-beam in UV LCM method follows a different way to destroy affected cells without harming the other cells. All these above mentioned factors will be influencing the global laser capture microdissection marketvigorously in the years to come.

Report For Report Sample with Table of Contents@ https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/sample/110114989/Laser-Capture-Microdissection-Market

Key Segments

The global market forlaser capture microdissection has segmented into various major segments on the basis of systems, end-users and regions. Ultraviolet LCM, Infrared LCM, Immunofluorescence LCM and Ultraviolet & Infrared LCM are several types of systems that are used while dissecting the affected cells.As per the report, it is expected that the sales ofImmunofluorescence LCM will rake in US$ 11 million revenues by the end of the forecast period.

Various end-users, such as pharmaceutical & biotech companies, academic institutes, hospitals, and contract research organizations, apply laser capture microdissection technique robustly. In the year of 2017, the academic institutes brought in US$ 50 million revenues, which was almost equivalent to the half amount of global revenues.

Request For Report Discount@ https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/discount/110114989/Laser-Capture-Microdissection-Market

Geographically, the global laser capture microdissection market is widely segmented into various regions, including Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Latin America, Middle-East & Africa (MEA), Europe and North America. The analysis has also mentioned that the LCM market in North American region will be growing at an impressive 10.6% CAGR during the forecast period. In addition to these, the LCM market in Asia-Pacific region is predicted to bring in US$ 18 million during the forecast period.

Key Players

The report has been profiled some of the key participants in the global market forlaser capture microdissection(LCM). AvanSci Bio LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., 3DHISTECH Ltd., Molecular Machines & Industries, Danaher Corporation, Theranostics Health Inc., OcimumBiosolutions LLC, andCarl Zeiss AG, among others, are expected to be active in the expansion of the global laser capture microdissection market during the forecast period.

Report Analysis@ https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/rd/110114989/Laser-Capture-Microdissection-Market