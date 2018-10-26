The President Of India Inaugurates International Arya Mahasammelan-2018
The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, inaugurated the International Arya Mahasammelan – 2018 in Delhi. Mahasammelan discussed the issues such as prevention of superstition, modernization, women empowerment, tribal welfare, and management of natural calamities.
Chanakya IAS Academy aims to develop amongst its students a competitive attitude along with sound academic base with quality teaching and individual attention as its hallmark. The Academy organizes seminars and workshops with the help of civil servants and experts in soft skills to train the aspirants to think, feel and express like administrators. This comprehensive approach towards UPSC preparation has received an overwhelming response and has led to the pan India presence of Chanakya IAS Academy.
Related News
Europe Hearing Aids Market Growth Rates 2018-2023
Overview: Hearing loss is a partial or total inability to listen. Hearing aids are soundRead More
Elite Online Publishing Launched a New Bestseller by Author Mica Mosbacher
Award-winning Mica Mosbacher introduced her new book “The Hurricane Factor: Storm Side Patriots, One Voice,Read More