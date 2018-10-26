Waxed Paper Packaging Market – New Investments Expected to boost the Demand by 2024

|

In the near future, the global market for waxed paper packaging is tipped to emerge as a crucial packaging segment due to increasing availability of low cost waxed papers that offer users a pleasant touch experience and convenience. Waxed paper basically is manufactured by coating wax on paper products that are strictly use for packaging purpose. Such type packaging papers are approved in dairy, confectionery and sweets industry as they are much more efficient as compared to other packaging materials.

Market Dynamics

Waxed paper packaging materials are usually semitransparent and have a glossy outer surface. Hence, such paper packaging products are used to give an attractive look to baked goods, sweets, dairy products and confectioneries. Moreover, waxed paper packaging shows an impressive resistance to water, humidity and grease. Owing to its advanced respirational functionality, it is being increasingly used for packaging of cold meat and cheese. The aforementioned factor are likely to drive the growth of the global market for waxed paper packaging over the next couple of years.

Further, they easily decompose and comply with most environmental norms. Some of these particular packaging products are available in custom designs with trendy color printings of them. Nonetheless, waxed paper packaging is limited to only certain food categories, which is expected to impede its overall market growth to a certain extent. Also, most waxed paper packaging material show poor resistance to extreme condition and require low temperature and ventilation in order to stay in best usable condition.

Waxed Paper Packaging Market: Key Segmentation

The market for waxed paper packaging has been segmented into wax type, application type and product type. Based on wax type, the market has been segmented into mineral based wax and natural based wax. Mineral based waxes are usually obtained during the process of crude oil refining whereas natural waxes are commonly produced from processed vegetable oils (food additives or oleochemicals).