4th Edition of International Conference on Catalysis and Green Chemistry

| October 27, 2018

Magnus group takes enormous inclination & feel privileged in inviting the leading researchers, scientists, and scholars across the globe to the 4th Edition of International Conference on Catalysis and Green Chemistry during May 13-14, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan with the theme “Catalyzing Inventive Technologies and Estimating Methodologies to Modernize the approaches in Catalysis and Green Chemistry.”

