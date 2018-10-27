Pathya Ayurvedic Treatment center in Kerala, Kovalam
Pathya Ayurveda, the pioneers among the best ayurvedic practitioners in Kerala, opened their new venture in Kovalam. Pathya Ayurveda constitutes of a group of Ayurvedoc practitioners committed to propagating Ayurveda and its tradition around the world.
Pathya Ayurvedic treatment center caters authentic ayurvedic treatments and backed by a team of subject experts. Since 1950, the centre have build a huge clientele who regularly uses Pathyas services and also refers to others.
« Expeience an All Inclusive Themed Resort with Sandos Resorts (Previous News)
Related News
This Season make your Kitchen Counters Healthy with Hurom Juicers
New Delhi, October 2018: There is nothing more amazing than getting your daily dose ofRead More
Contact to Premium Billing For Quality Medical Billing Services
Premium Billing is the perfect solution for medical billing and handles each and every claimRead More