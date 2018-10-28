Development of Dacromet Coating
Originally, only the zinc powder was used in the traditional Dacromet liquid metal powder. With the continuous application of Dacromet technology, aluminum powder was added as a supplement to Dacromet’s hue adjustment and anti-corrosion. At present, the general specifications of Dacromet liquid include: 20%~60% scaly zinc powder, 5%~12% scaly aluminum powder, 5%~10% chromic anhydride, 30%~50% ethylene glycol, 6% ~12% dispersant, 0.1%~0.2% tackifier and other adjuvants 3%~5%, the rest is water. The ratio will be adjusted depending on the performance and use.
In addition, in theory, Dacromet coating has only one color – silver white, but with the deep use and practical needs, multi-color Dacromet coating is continuously developed, with black, red, blue , green and yellow Dacros produced. At the same time, more Dacromet liquids for special functional requirements in the fastener industry for improving high temperature resistance, self-lubrication and wear resistance are being developed.
