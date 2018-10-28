Svelte, sensuous charm makes Gilda irresistible

|

Eberhard & Co.’s latest offering in their classic Gilda line of timepieces for stylish women, is resplendent with the svelte, sensuous charm that has now become a characteristic of the line. Stylish and feminine it may be, but every Gillda can also boast of the highest standards of watchmaking design and craftsmanship.

Irresistibly sinuous in look and feel, the new Gilda is inspired by the beauty of nature and its varied forms. Its curvy face encloses is enclosed in a stainless steel case. The hour markers are set off in black against the white gleam of the dial, with the quarter hour marked in elegant Roman numerals.

The Gilda has a quartz movement, protected by sapphire glass with a patented spherical dome and antireflective treatment, and the polished back is secured with 4 concealed screws.

The timepiece fits snugly on the wrist held wither by a crocodile strap with a buckle engraved with a letter E, or alternately with a Chéri® steel bracelet with a déployante buckle engraved with E&C.

Gilda 61008.1 BR87

• 32,10 X 38 Mm

• 50 M

• Steel

• Quartz

• Spherical Sapphire Glass

• Anti-Reflective

• Bezel Set With 87 Diamonds (0,5515 Ct.)

• Caseback Fixed By 4 Screws

• Crocodile Strap

• Steel Buckle E&Co.

• Optional:

• Chéri® Steel Bracelet