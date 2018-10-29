3D Metrology Market 2018 Receives a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands by Forecast to 2022

|

Market Highlights:

Automotive is the largest end-user segment in 3D Metrology market. Automotive OEMs are working to automate inspection and to integrate metrology data with their product lifecycle management system, statistical process control, and supply chain management system. This integration with metrology is expected to support the automotive sector in reducing ramp up times, and improving the performance of cars, trucks, and others vehicles. It also provides cloud services to network measuring machines data to optimize production and cost efficiency.

Hexagon AB, a leading enterprise solution provider, also provides 3D modelling and CAD/CAM software solutions to customers in order to improve both their manufacturing process and productivity. However, In the dynamic market scenario, the increase in technological advancement is altering consumer needs and requirements. Consumers are demanding advanced automotive products enabled with multiple functionalities which must meet international quality standards, thus limiting the applications of universal quality measurement systems.

The changing consumer demand for industrial products and the growing technological advancement in measurement techniques have developed the need for more precise and accurate industrial products. To provide products with assured quality and longer durability, automotive, aerospace, packaging, electronics and mechanical engineering industries are implementing 3D Metrology Market solutions. 3D Metrology is an emerging measurement solution among various industries, as it enables manufacturers to monitor the quality and efficiency of the components required to build the desired industrial products.

Major Key Players:

• Hexagon AB

• Mityotoyo Corporation

• Carl Zeiss

• Nikon Metrology

• Bruker Corporation

• Olympus Corporation

• Keyence Corporation

• KLA-Tencor Corporation

• AMETEK

• Cyber Optics

• Wenzel

Regional Analysis of 3D metrology Market:

The global 3D Metrology market is estimated to grow at a promising rate in upcoming years. Europe is the leading region among North America, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region which is estimated to show high growth during forecast period.

Increasing technology adoption and growing demand of quality driven products especially in automation and manufacturing sectors are driving growth of 3D Metrology market. Whereas lack of technical awareness about 3D Metrology is the major reason behind slow growth in the region.

Key Findings:

• The global 3D metrology market is expected to reach USD 7,980 million by 2022, growing with approximately 9% of CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022.

• By Technology, 3D Profilometry is dominating the market and is expected to reach USD 2,294 million by 2022.

• By End User, Medical industry is expected to grow with 9% CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022.

• Europe is expected to dominate the market of people counting system market throughout the forecast period.

• By Product- Optical digitizer & scanner is expected to grow with 14% CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022.

Segments:

Global 3D metrology Market can be segmented as follows:

• Segmentation by Technology: 3D Profilometry, white light interferometry, confocal microscopy, 3D optical microscopy, Scanning probe microscopy, Coherent, and others.

• Segmentation by Product: CMM (coordinate measuring machine), optical digitizers & scanners (ODS), vision measuring machine (VMM), and measuring gage.

• Segmentation by End-Users: Automotive, aerospace, precision mechanical, medical, packaging, electronics, 3D printing and others.

Intended Audience:

• Semiconductor industry

• OEM

• Technology investors

• Government

• Financial institute

• Distributors

• End-Users

