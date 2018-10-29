Analysis Report of Arthroplasty Market 2018-2025 | Segment by Application, Types, Key Players and Regions

|

Excell Reports has released its latest research-based report entitled “Arthroplasty Market ”. The arthroplasty market size was valued at USD 18.9 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 31.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the study period. Increasing geriatric population, surge in application for computer assisted robotic techniques in joint arthroplasty, increased adoption of innovative products, and improved survival rates are some of the major factors supporting market growth.

With technological advancement and increase in disposable income of developing countries, arthroplasty market forecasts bright future prospects for the industry. The arthroplasty market is dominated by four major companies Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, and Smith & Nephew. These four companies holds majority share in the market. High investments and strong presence of major market players is posing a significant barrier to new entrants.



On the geopolitical front, politically motivated measures like Brexit and overt trade protectionism by the U.S. can be perceived as a silver lining for developing countries to enter the unexplored territory of arthroplasty.

The hip and knee replacements are considered as major types of arthroplasty. Knee replacement accounts for majority of the total arthroplasty market. On the basis of material, metal on plastic held the largest share in 2017 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Segments covered in the report :-

Global Arthroplasty Market by Type (USD Million, 2016-2025)



o Hip replacement



o Knee replacement



o Others



• Global Arthroplasty Market By Material (USD Million, 2016-2025)



o Metal on Metal (MoM)



o Metal on Plastic (MoP)



o Ceramics (COM/COC/COP)



• Global Arthroplasty Market by Region (USD Million, 2016-2025)



o North America (U.S., Canada)



o Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain)



o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India)



o Latin America (Chile, Mexico)



o MEA (South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

Table Of Contents:

Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.3 Currency & Pricing

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Assumptions

Executive Summary

2.1 Global Arthroplasty Market Projection, 2018 – 2025

2.2 Global Arthroplasty Market (Value, USD Million) CAGR Growth, By Regions

Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2Primary Research

3.3Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.4.1 Bottom-up Approach

3.4.2 Top-down Approach

3.4.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1 Surge in geriatric population

4.2 Increasing adoption of robot assisted surgeries

4.3 Introduction of technologically advanced products

