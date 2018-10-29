Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2018-2028
Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market: Introduction
The automotive rubber-molded components include broad range of molded rubber parts varying significantly in terms of shape and weight used for automotive engineering. The automotive rubber-molded components are manufactured using compression, transfer, or injection molding processes. The automotive rubber-molded component suppliers maintain comprehensive product range for the clients based on their requirements with capability to handle new prototype bulk production of customized automotive rubber-molded components. Also, the suppliers also consult the clients on design and materials to ensure proper performance for the automotive rubber-molded components intended application. The ethylene propylene diene monomers (EPDM) is commonly used alongside other standard material type to manufacture automotive rubber-molded components for extreme conditions to withstand resistive forces. The automotive rubber-molded components manufacturers develop gaskets, grommets, bellows, and cable assembly components in different shapes, sizes and colors with high tolerance, custom molded components from a variety of polymers. The automotive rubber-molded components manufacturers will be investing in the technical research & development (R&D) and in-house tooling department to react and innovate as per the complex and ever-changing requirements.
Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market: Drivers and Restraints
The growth of the automotive market is likely to drive the growth of the global automotive rubber-molded components market. In the recent past, the global automotive market has registered considerable increase in demand for vehicles, which has consequently increased the sale of automotive rubber-molded components. This trend is expected to prevail with new innovations in automotive rubber-molded components manufacturing and demand over the next five years. The automotive rubber-molded components manufacturers from emerging economies are focusing on expanding their customer base in developed markets such as Germany and France, which are generally associated with relatively high R&D investments for the product development. The automotive rubber-molded components manufacturers will also benefit from the opportunities available in the markets such as China, India, Poland and Hungary as a result of increasing disposable income. Despite its highly fragmented nature, the automotive rubber-molded components market is highly attractive in terms of growth. One of the major challenges in the growth of the automotive rubber-molded components market is the constantly changing technology demanding new product requirements. As a result, the automotive rubber-molded components manufacturers will continue to develop efficient methods for managing raw materials, enhance production capability, and reduce delivery time ultimately leading to increase in the profits from automotive rubber-molded components market.
Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market: Segmentation
The global automotive rubber-molded components market can be segmented based on material, component, application and region.
On the basis of material, the automotive rubber-molded components market is segmented into:
Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)
Natural Rubber (NR)
Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR)
Others
On the basis of component, the automotive rubber-molded components market is segmented into:
Seals
Mechanical Seals
O-Ring
Lip Seals
Rotary Seals
Others
Gaskets
Weather-Strips
Hoses
Others
On the basis of application, the automotive rubber-molded components market is segmented into:
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
Others
Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market: Regional Outlook
The global automotive rubber-molded components market is segmented into seven key regions. North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe and Japan will be the major automotive rubber-molded components markets due to new regulations with respect to vehicle weight. The Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are expected to be the leading regional automotive rubber-molded components markets in terms of CAGR owing to increase in the sale of vehicles in the regions. The Latin America and Eastern Europe automotive rubber-molded components markets will also be positively impacted by the rapidly growing automotive industry.
Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market: Participants
Examples of some of the participants identified across the value chain of the global automotive rubber-molded components market include:
AB SKF
ALP Group
Bohra Rubber Pvt. Ltd
Continental AG
Cooper-Standard Automotive
DANA Holding Corporation
Federal-Mogul Corporation
Freudenberg and Co. Kg
Hebei Shinda Seal Group
Hutchinson SA
