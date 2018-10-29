Global Anthracite Mining Market Key Trends and Growth Factors

|

Anthracite Mining Global Market Size:

The global anthracite mining market was valued at $34.2 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for $24.3 billion or 71.0% of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for $18.1 billion or 53.1% of the global anthracite mining market.

Anthracite Mining Global Market Overview:

Anthracite mining companies are using RFID technology to monitor and control the level of methane in mines which can cause explosions. Every employee is outfitted with an active RFID Badge that continuously communicates their location to the RFID readers installed across the site. This information is relayed to the database, allowing to track employee’s location and their status by their badge ID. These companies are also using automated temporary roof support (ATRS) and mobile roof support (MRS) solutions to prevent rockfalls caused by bolting of rocks.

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for almost three-fourth of the global market, due to the large population and manufacturing activities in the region.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, high and ultra-high-grade anthracite have several high value manufacturing applications nowadays. It is a rare reserve. It can be used in manufacturing areas like it can be used as a substitute for metallurgical coke in casting, sintering and chemical procedures, blast furnace injection coal and water purification media.

Blaschak Coal Corporation was the largest player in the global anthracite mining market, with revenues of $150 million. Blaschak’s strategy aims at acquisition. For instance, in 2012 it acquired a new processing plant in Luzerne County, near Hazleton, Pa., which helped in increasing its productivity.

The anthracite mining industry primarily involves mining of anthracite coal, development of anthracite coal mine sites, and beneficiating anthracite coal. Anthracite has the highest carbon content up to 85-90% and low moisture content of 5-15%. It has the highest heating value of 13000 to 1500.

