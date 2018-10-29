Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market Report: Trends, Regional Analysis with Forecast till 2023

|

A new market research report titled “Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market, By Type (Wood Based and Non-Wood Based), By Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Others), By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023“, has been added to the wide online database overseen by TechSci Research. The study talks about the prime market growth factors alongside future projections that would affect the Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market amid the forecast period between 2018 and 2023. The concerned study is broken-down in various market factors including top players, demand & production stats, challenges, and opportunities with the end goal to edify the readers about the real scenario in the Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market.

Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market is projected to reach 1.34 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for processed food and rising manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and cosmetic products are the major factors driving the MCC market. Microcrystalline Cellulose acts as a binder, filler, disintegrated, suspending agent, lubricant, and glidant in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Based on type, the market has been segmented into wood based and non-wood based. In 2017, the wood based segment dominated the market and is projected to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well since wood is the traditional choice of raw material for MCC production. However, increasing environmental concerns to reduce deforestation has led to product development by other sources, such as agricultural waste, cotton linters, etc. which is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Others. In 2017, the Pharmaceutical segment dominated the market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well owing to increasing use of MCC in quick release tablets & liquid dosage forms, topical formulations, and chewable & effervescent tablets.

Some of the leading players in the Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market are Rayonier Advanced Materials, Dowdupont, Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation, Huzhou City Linghu Xinwang Chemical Co. Ltd, Sigachi Industrial Pvt. Ltd., Avantor Performance Materials Inc., DFE Pharma GmbH & Co.Kg, Roquette, Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd etc.

