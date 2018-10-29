SISTec MBA amongst the top 10 colleges for Finance
SISTec MBA has been ranked by The Knowledge Review Magazine amongst the top 10 colleges for Finance in India-The list is topped by IIM Rohtak.
SISTec MBA is the only college in Bhopal to be there in the list.
SISTec MBA ranked as best college for Management Studies in Central India with 100% placements.
