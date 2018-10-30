Fighting Obesity Can Reduce Cancer Risk

|

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, learn the rewards for reducing obesity.

Plano, Tx, Oct. 12, 2018- Recent estimates from a study done by GLOBOCAN indicate that as many as 100,000 new cancer cases in the United States are caused by obesity, with nearly three-quarters of the new cases affecting women. Exercise and diet can reduce body fat for some, but recent research indicates a lower risk of obesity-related cancer for obese individuals who undergo bariatric surgery for weight loss.

Obesity is measured using a scale, called the Body Mass Index (BMI), that is generated by dividing a person’s weight by their height. The BMI is understood to represent a more accurate reflection of a person’s overall fatness than measuring weight alone.

While the link between obesity and cancer is difficult to identify, multiple studies have demonstrated that Americans who are obese are at a significantly higher risk of cancer. Obese women account for 54 percent of gallbladder cancers and esophageal adenocarcinoma is seen 44 percent of the time in obese males. Breast cancer rates tend to be higher for obese individuals, including men. Obese black men tend to be at higher risk for breast, gallbladder, and prostate cancer.

Bariatric surgery can help to reduce the risk of developing cancer and may help prevent reoccurrence of cancer. Evidence collected from multiple studies indicates that recovery rates improve for individuals who are not obese after cancer treatment. Lack of data prevents researchers from identifying the relationship between cancer recurrence and weight loss.

A National IC-sponsored study- called the Breast Cancer Weight Loss (BWEL) is currently recruiting participants with the goal of attempting to establish a link between obesity reduction and cancer recurrence through examining women who participate in a weight loss program versus those who do not.

It is important in the fight against breast cancerthat the role obesity plays in the formation of various cancers be understood. If diet and exercise does not work to reduce BMI, consider the possibility of weight loss surgery to assist in losing the weight and staying cancer free.

About Nicholson Clinic

Founded by Dr. Nick Nicholson, one of the country’s leading weight loss surgeons and co-author of “Weight Loss Surgery: The Real Skinny,” the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery offers a variety of options to help patients gain control of their weight and their lives.