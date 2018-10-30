Global Plant-based Plastic Packaging Market: Focus On Components, Applications, Patents, And Country- Analysis And Forecast 2018-2024
In the age of green chemistry, plant-based plastic packaging is one of the greatest milestones ever discovered. Nevertheless, many private companies and government agencies have been working on research and development to make plan-based plastics packaging more established. Plant-based plastic are made from agricultural waste, sugar cane, switch grass or grasses and corn. Moreover, manufacturers are using plant-based oil in plant-based plastic packaging for processing plastic instead of using petrochemicals in order to make it more environmental friendly.
Plant-based plastic packaging helps to reduce greenhouse gases by up to 35% and takes up to 36% less energy to make as compared to conventional plastic packages. Several products are being launched in the global plant-based plastic packaging market. For instance, in April 2011, P&G (currently acquired by Coty Inc.) introduced its range of shampoos under the brand name Pantene rapped with plant-based plastic packaging. Coca Cola Company is another example of switching to plant-based plastic packing from traditional packaging. The company is focused to convert all the Coca Cola packaging made of plant-based by 2020 as per its green initiative plan.
Nevertheless, AT&T uses packaging that contains 30% plant-based materials sourced from sugarcane ethanol. Also, partnerships ramp up in the global plant-based plastic packaging market to meet the increasing demand for plant-based plastics packaging from the end user industries. For instance, in August 2016, Canada-based Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc. and r-pac International, a leading global supplier of retail packaging introduced plant-based packaging for leading smartphone case. Plant-based plastic packaging costs six to seven times more than conventional plastics.
Request a PDF Brochure with Future Analysis @
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=15428
Biodegradable nature of these plastics is expected to be the major factor driving the demand for plant-based plastic packaging market in the forecast period. Also, huge demand generated from giant end user companies including Coca-Cola Co., Ford Motor Co., H.J. Heinz Co. and Nike Inc. is another driving factor for the global plant-based plastic packaging market to increase the revenue.
High cost of plant-based plastic packaging among the small and medium size enterprises, creates restraints to generate more revenue in the global plant-based plastic packaging market. However, with the technological advancement, quality of plant-based plastic packaging has been improving gradually. Consequently it generates more demand from the end user industries and may create a lucrative opportunity for the global plant-based plastic packaging market.
Related News
Automotive Solar Carport Charging Stations Market Professional Survey Report 2017
This report studies Automotive Solar Carport Charging Stations in Global market, especially in North America,Read More
Context Rich Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends Report by 2025
30th October 2018 – Context rich systems enable personalization experience for the user. As technologyRead More