Composite Cylinder Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis And Forecast To 2025 By Capacity, Production, And Production Value
Composite cylinders are superior alternatives to the traditionally used metal cylinders. These cylinders are extremely lightweight, attractive in colour and shape.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Composite Cylinder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include the increase in green fleet and development of type V tanks.
The worldwide market for Composite Cylinder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new reportsandmakrets study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
- Luxfer Gas Cylinder
- Hexagon Composites ASA
- Quantum Technologies
- Worthington Cylinders
- Dragerwerk & KGaA
- Time Technoplast
- Faber Industrie.
- Beijing Tianhai Industry
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers:
- Glass Fiber
- Carbon Fiber
- Ideal Fiber
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Composite Cylinder market.
Chapter 1, to describe Composite Cylinder Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Composite Cylinder, with sales, revenue, and price of Composite Cylinder, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Composite Cylinder, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 12, Composite Cylinder market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Composite Cylinder sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
