Global Animal Feed Additive Market Report 2018: Key Region, Demand and Production Cost Structure Analysis with Forecast till 2023

TechSci Research has been effectively engaged with offering far reaching market research information concerning different perspectives which are related to industrial reference and financial specialist utility. This specific research report titled “Global Animal Feed Additive Market By Type (Amino Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes & Others), By Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Aquaculture & Others), By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” has been added to the wide online database of TechSci Research which talks about the present and in addition future market situation. Seekers can get to information related with market volume, regional expanse as well as competitive landscape in the Global Animal Feed Additive Market. With the end goal to study development patterns of the market, this study also centres around market elements, which discusses drivers, restraints, and opportunities to impact the concerned market amid the period until 2018 to 2023.

Global animal feed additive market stood at $ 10.94 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $ 14.15 billion by 2023, predominantly on account of increasing production of livestock across the globe. Moreover, rapid urbanization, increasing preference for processed food and growing consumption of poultry and pork as sources of protein are among the key factors that are expected to boost demand for animal feed additives across the globe during forecast period. As animal feed additives also provide disease prevention and improve feed utilization, demand for animal feed additives is anticipated to register healthy growth in the coming years.

Objective of the Study:

The primary objective of the study is to evaluate and forecast the size of global animal feed additive market.

To categorize the market on the basis of type, livestock and region.

To understand major policies and regulations which can positively or negatively impact the global animal feed additive market.

To identify major drivers, challenges and trends in the global animal feed additive market.

To identify and profile major companies operating in the global animal feed additive market.

Some of the major players operating in the global animal feed additive market are Koninklijke DSM N.V., Evonik Industries AG, DowDuPont Inc., Bluestar Adisseo Company, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Lonza AG, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Novozymes A/S, Chr. Hansen A/S, etc.

