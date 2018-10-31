Indraganga Yoga Therapy Program | Naturopathic Treatments Institute
Yoga Therapy
Yoga is not only a wonderful practice for energizing and relaxation, it is also a powerful healing modality. Yoga therapy is a specialized approach that considers the individual’s physical and psychological needs as well as their current lifestyle. Combining movement, pranayama (breath-work) and psychology practices, yoga therapy can assist people with a wide range of ailments including:
stress and anxiety
depression
mental disabilities
Parkinson’s disease
Multiple Sclerosis
musculoskeletal issues
eating disorders
cancer treatment rehabilitation
Our highly qualified experienced Yogacharya/Therapiest, treat each person individually to design a yoga therapy program for the specific condition or disability. Following the initial consultation, each yoga therapy session is a personally guided session of movement, breath-work and relaxation techniques. We also provide you with a home practice that is manageable and tailored to your lifestyle. As we progress through the program, out therapist will monitor and adjust to where the focus is needed.
More info visit at https://indraganga.com/therapies/yoga/
