Innowave IT bags an International deal worth INR 25 Crores from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) – Uganda, for providing technology services to enhance Property Valuation Solution

• Will design & develop a computer aided mass property valuation information system, city address model and GIS for KCCA

• Also includes integration with related systems & 3-year maintenance

• Win a fillip for the global thrust of InnowaveIT as part of its expansion plans

Mumbai, Oct 29th, 2018: Innowave IT infrastructure Limited, among India’s largest solution-focused, e-governance players with a successful track record of large projects, today announced winning a Rs. 25 crore order from Uganda’s Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Uganda in consortium with local partner from Uganda.

Primary focus & related implementation will be around improving KCCA capacity to implement sub-projects within stipulated timelines, strengthening the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) which will include integration of the mobile phone platform for payment of bills and purchasers feedback. Innowave IT will be further directing its work force on the development of various modules which include Property Tax Management, Document Management Module, Workflow Management Module, Web Portal, Corporate GIS and Mobile GIS Module. Innowave IT will integrate the above modules with various IT modules & third party systems like e-Cities, Smart permit System, i-Roads, Land Information System, Traffic Management, IFMS, etc.

Commenting on the win, Anant Raghute, MD, Innowave IT Infrastructure Ltd., said, “We are truly thrilled and delighted with this win as it goes well with our vision of emerging as a global player to reckon with in the e-governance solutions space. This engagement with KCCA further strengthens our vision of becoming holistic system integrators while competing with global heavy weights. We are truly delighted with the trust KCCA has bestowed upon us. As part of our philosophy we will not just develop systems but work with KCCA in terms of training their manpower for the general upliftment & improvement of the socio economic factors through transparency which will be fuelled by various economic opportunities that will be created through this partnership”.

Through this project Innowave will also work with KCCA for Migration of existing data, training to users & maintenance services for 3 years. Innowave IT’s scope in the project includes design, develop and implement property tax management system and corporate GIS for KCCA. The field data would be effectively validated using mobile GIS tracking solution. The proposed system is also supposed to be integrated with KCCA’s existing applications like e-City, Traffic Management Systems, Permit System and others.

About Innowave IT Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.:

Founded in 1995, Mumbai-based, Innowave IT Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. is among India’s largest solution-focused, e-governance player with a successful track record of large projects. Its customized project management and monitoring tool deliver unmatched control and transparency in project executions proving to be a key differentiator. The fast growing, Rs. 2000 million e-governance major is the flagship company of the Rs. 6500 million Innowave group, which is committed to quality and innovation in every solution it provides. Profitable since inception, InnowaveIT has 500+ employees on its rolls and provides contract-based employment to more than 25,000 people across geographies in India. It is among the few in this space to be certified in both development and service at CMMI Level 3 and PCMMI level 3, respectively. Innowave, operates through its specialized business units in GIS Solutions, Telecom, Software solutioning, Cloud solutions, training/capacity building and professional/technical staffing, which together help it build and deliver holistic, end-to-end solutions. Innowave is instrumental in the digitization & standardisation of various ULB projects. Innowave’s 360’ degree LiDAR solutions and GPR techniques in the geographical information (GIS) processing space lends it an edge over other players in the space. Innowave currently has substantial projects completed & ongoing in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and other states in India. More details, do visit, http://www.innowaveit.com

