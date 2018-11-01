Author, painter Bulbul Sharma to release her new book – Love and Learning Under the Magnolia in Delhi
Celebrated painter and author, Bulbul Sharma will release her new book Love and Learning Under the Magnolia at Café Turtle, Greater Kailash 1 on Friday, 2nd November from 6:30 PM onwards.
The author will be in conversation with well-known feminist writer and publisher of Zubaan books, Urvashi Butalia.
Love and Learning under the Magnolia is a witty love story that captures the friction in a clash of cultures with surprising deftness and lightness of touch. Set in a part of India still unspoilt by urbanization, Bulbul Sharma weaves an entrancing tale of self-discovery.
Though a romance, the novel also presents a wonderful depiction of life in the quaint Shaya village.
Venue: Café Turtle, N-16, N Block Market, Near Fab India, Greater Kailash 1 New Delhi, Delhi 110048
Date: Friday, 2nd November 2018
Time: 6:30 PM
Entry: Free
