Cold Chain Market is Expected to Exceed USD 311.57 billion by 2023

Global Cold Chain Market Overview

Cold chain refers to a combination of temperature-controlled floor transportation, distribution, and storage activities. Cold chain helps to preserve the first-rate and shell lifestyles of the goods, including fresh agricultural produce, seafood, frozen food, photographic movie, chemical compounds, and pharmaceutical pills. Furthermore, cold chains are vital to keep away from over ability, reduce transport bottlenecks at some stage in the top period, and preserve first-rate of the product.

Cold chain is a temperature-controlled supply chain. An unbroken cold chain is an uninterrupted collection of refrigerated manufacturing, storage and distribution sports, at the side of related gadget and logistics, which preserve a favored low-temperature range.

Global Cold Chain Market Size

According to Market Data Forecast, The Global Cold Chain Market was valued at USD 217.03 billion in 2018 and is projected to be growing at a CAGR of 7.5%, to grasp a market worth of USD 311.57 billion by 2023.

Drivers and Restraints:

The global Cold chain market is pushed by using several tasks been taken by governments globally for the improvement of cold chain infrastructure. Further, they want for shipping centers and bloodless storage and the developing sports of export and import have led to numerous capital investments through prime gamers. This may additionally undoubtedly affect the development of the market for the food industry. Furthermore, the developing disposable earning, and the swift urbanization globally have also boded nicely for the improvement of the general market.

However, high excellent check standards set by governmental groups and the associated costs of the temperature control system are the constraints faced by the market.

Geographic Segmentation

The market is geographically divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The Europe market is the largest consumer and is taken into consideration a developed market, additionally, there is a huge increase in potential proven by emerging markets like Asia-Pacific, South Africa, and Latin America, this is because the market is projected to amplify in growing areas, wherein consumer demand and expenditure on cold chain merchandise is mounting swiftly.

Some of the prominent players of the market include Americold Logistics (U.S.), Preferred Freezer Services (U.S.), Burris Logistics (U.S.), Lineage Logistics Holding LLC (U.S.), and Nichirei Logistics Group Inc. (Japan).

Scope of the report

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

