Customize Your Home As Per Your Dreams!

Architectural and structural metals manufacturing industry utilize Fiber laser cutting machine to improve production, efficiency and reduce cost. The fiber laser-cutting machine is designed to cut metals and metal sheets and give them desire shape and size. For instance, MC Machinery Systems is providing NX-F fiber laser machine to its customers for cutting metals and other metal materials with higher laser cutting quality and speed.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE ARCHITECTURAL AND STRUCTURAL METALS MANUFACTURING MARKET AT $103 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for more than half of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for around 30% of the global architectural and structural metals manufacturing market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, additive manufacturing (AM) is being widely used for manufacturing a wide range of metal products. The transition of additive manufacturing from a product development tool to production tool has been quick. Increased investment in metal AM technology is further leading to process improvements, lower productions costs in allied manufacturing industries. For instance, SmartTech in 2015, estimated 89% growth in additive metal manufacturing, thus indicating growth in additive metal manufacturing.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation was the biggest player in the architectural and structural metals market, with revenues of $35.1 billion in 2016. The company’s growth strategy is to invest nearly ¥1,350 billion ($216 billion) in domestic facilities over the three years from fiscal 2015 to fiscal 2017, to increase its efficiency and competitiveness by installing new continuous casters and acquiring companies in similar markets such as Nisshin Steel Company.

The architectural and structural metals manufacturing market includes establishments engaged in manufacturing metal framed windows and doors, sheet metal work, ornamental or architectural metal products, prefabricated metal buildings, and structural metal and metal plate work products.

