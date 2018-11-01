Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) market forecast to 2025 explored in latest research: Radiant Insights, Inc
November 1, 2018: In 2017, the global Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- NextDocs
- CareLex
- Forte Research
- Fujitsu
- HL7
- Mayo Clinic
- Oracle
- Paragon Solutions
- Phlexglobal
- Safe-BioPharma
- SterlingBio
- SureClinical
- EMC Documentum
- Arivis
To Request A Sample Copy Of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-electronic-trial-master-file-etmf-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025/request-sample
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- On Premise
- Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
- Sponsors
- CRO
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On Premise
1.4.3 Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Sponsors
1.5.3 CRO
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market Size
2.2 Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
To Browse Full Research Report @:
https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-electronic-trial-master-file-etmf-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
