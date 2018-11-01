Godrej Sector 85 Gurgaon – New Launch Luxury Project

|

Godrej Sector 85 Gurgaon is designed with world-class way of living at a very profitable landmark of the city. Godrej Sector 85 Gurgaon is a premium development offering 2, 3 and 4 BHK apartments. It is spread over finished and far reaching greens. Godrej Properties has creatively designed homes at Godrej Sector 85 project which are creatively designed with arrangements to enjoy modern living. The project is the epitome of luxury where you can find the finest of luxury by staying away from the hustles and bustles of the city.

At Godrej Sector 85, you can rest assured to lead peaceful life. This project has been designed as the most promising upcoming project of the year in North India and it needs no more introductions to the extent of world-class office spaces. Godrej Sector 85 is a set of 5 exclusive and high-rise towers and 500 apartments to luxurious region of the city. It is known to be the ideal world arranged around 1.5 km from Dwarka Expressway and it is around 400m from Pataudi Road. It is known to have smooth connectivity to each landmark.

Major Highlights in Godrej Air

• Intercom facility

• Valet parking and concierge facility

• AstroTurf play area

• Retail market

• Poolside bar

• Native gardening

• Community centre and clubhouse

• Olympic size swimming pool

• Barbecue area with nostalgic charm

• Gymnasium with synergy strength equipments

• Mini theater

• Cardio theater in fitness center

Location highlights

• Located around Pataudi Road

• 30 minutes from Hero Honda Chowk and Rajiv Chowk

• Few minutes away from upcoming metro, IGI airport and bus stand

• 30 minutes of drive from Dwarka Expressway

• Located around Guru Dronacharya Sr. Secondary School and DPS Sector 86

• Few minutes from Delhi NCR and Delhi University campus

Godrej Air Sector 85 is the new residential development having luxurious apartments with different options in terms of sizes when catering to huge range of customers on the basis of their budget and preferences. All of the apartments are going to have high-quality fittings and furnishings which will definitely give both appeal and functionality to keep you pleased.

Here, all the apartments have high-quality fittings and furnishings which can definitely give both appeal and functionality to the whole home. When it comes to live in urban setting, you can definitely find things at our doorstep and Godrej Sector 85 strive to provide simply that.

The project is known to have 24×7 water and power supply, rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment, and firefighting systems to ensure safety and convenience of inhabitants. Along with these, you can also find lifestyle amenities like gym, clubhouse, landscaped garden, kids’ play area and swimming pool which will definitely delight you. The project is ideally positioned around 400m from Pataudi Road and 1.5 km from Dwarka Expressway. It enjoys great connectivity to all major addresses of the city. It is known to be the modern residential project and you can easily connect to all the major centers of attractions.

