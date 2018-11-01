Heart Congress and Medical Interventions 2019
Greetings from Heart 2019
Theme: Let’s Revitalize the Heart
Heart 2019 aims to bring together leading Doctors, Academic Scientists, and Researchers to exchange and share their experiences and research results on various aspects of Cardiology and related scientific arena. It also provides the premier interdisciplinary forum for researchers, practitioners, and educators to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, and concerns, practical challenges encountered and the solutions adopted in this area
Thanks and Regards
Dr. Caroline Jones
Manager | Heart 2019
4211 Rainier Street, Irving,
Texas 75062, USA
Tel: +1 (214) 972-2216
