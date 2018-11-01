Main Menu

Kolkata city tour

November 1, 2018

Mercury tour operatour arranges Kolkata city tour and who provides AC/ Non AC hotel and car rental serviec with tour guide. forr booking call +91-8902495917. Mercury tour operator organizes Kolkata pilgrimage tour along with Kalighat temple tour, Dakshineswar temple tour and Kolkata Gangasagar tour. As per the time frame tourist can choose our Kolkata half day city tour or Kolkata full day city tour package.

