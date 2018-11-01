Migration Solutions Offered By Cloud Service Companies

|

Many cloud service providers are offering options to information services providers for storing long term data on cloud. Even though many vendors want solutions to move their data from in-house servers to remote servers, customers want complete solutions to eliminate issues arising due to archiving. Therefore, many cloud service companies such as Google and AWS are offering holistic solutions to migrate documents, photographs, audio and video content to cloud.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE ALL OTHER INFORMATION SERVICES GLOBAL MARKET AT $28 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market in 2017, accounting for one-third of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for one-fifth of the global all other information services market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, rise in social media and the increasing volume of consumer data is driving growth and innovation in the book publishing industry. Book publishers can have broad and deep visibility into their consumers, distributors and other stake holder data. Publishers with digital first model are investing significantly in building in-house data and analytics team. For example, Next Big Sound’s, Next Big Book application provides a dashboard for the publishing industry that draws sales, publicity events, social media, and web trends regularly to offer a holistic view of the books’ performance. It will highlight factors that are the most influential such as social signals, book tours, prices and authors. Experiments are also underway to use big data in the fields of ‘dynamic pricing’ and for personalized suggestions based on viewers’ history.

Google News was the largest player in the all other information services market, with revenues of $10 billion in 2016. Google News’ growth strategy focuses on investing in its existing products and services, including search and advertising. Additionally, it also invests in developing new products and services through research and product development. The company often releases early-stage products and then uses data and user feedback to decide if and how to invest further in those products.

The all other information services market comprises establishments primarily engaged in providing information services except news syndicates, libraries, archives, internet publishing and broadcasting, and web search portals.

