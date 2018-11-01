PM Modi Unveils World’s Tallest Statue Measuring 600 feet In Gujarat
Narendra Modi inaugurated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s memorial on the leader’s 143rd birth anniversary in Gujarat’s Narmada district. Called the Statue of Unity, the bronze sculpture is the world’s tallest statue measure ing 600 feet (182m) and overshadows China’s Spring Temple Buddha (153m) and USA’s Statue of Liberty (93m). The memorial was constructed in 33 months at Rs.2,989 crore.
(Next News) fourseven Launches Premium Diwali Gifting Collection »
Related News
PM Modi Unveils World’s Tallest Statue Measuring 600 feet In Gujarat
Narendra Modi inaugurated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s memorial on the leader’s 143rd birth anniversary in Gujarat’sRead More
Waste King Helps Make a Young Boy’s Garden Dreams Come True
Waste collection and recycling services specialist, Waste King, is one of four companies which haveRead More